What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on February 5 ☃

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Bright Horizons Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on February 5 ☃

Good morning. There are several delays and cancellations this morning, make sure to visit EverythingLubbock.com and tune in to KLBK for the full list of closings.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have cancelled classes for today.

Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com.

