What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on February 7☕

Good morning and happy Friday! Woohoo! It is still cold outside but hold on a little tighter, Spring is next month! Tune in to KLBK for your weather forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Mahomes, asked about hangover, says Texas Tech “prepared me for these moments.”

Lubbock man arrested for DWI with child in the vehicle.

Pei Wei in Lubbock is said to be open for business today.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!