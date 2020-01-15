What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on January 15☕

Good Morning. Today will not be as warm as yesterday but it won’t be freezing either. When do our rain chances go up? Tune in to KLBK right now for the details!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Man with life-threatening bacteria needs help from the community.

Public memorial scheduled for Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna.

Jury clears Slaton man of sexual abuse charges.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!