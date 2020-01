Good morning! Today will be a rather chilly day but, what else is new? Find out on KLBK right now!

Here are your top stories for this morning;

LFR believes duplex fire that displaced a family Sunday was intentionally set.

Police: 2 dead in Texas club shooting, suspect has been arrested.

Lubbock firefighters receiving ‘overwhelming’ support.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!