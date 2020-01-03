What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on January 3 🎉

Woohoo, it’s Friday! Hold on to your hats because today will be a rather breezy day! Tune in to KLBK for your full Friday and weekend forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Jason Garrett is no longer the head coach of the Cowboys.

An 8-year-old was killed in a wreck yesterday near Ropesville.

LPD is asking the public’s help in gathering more information on the Level Nightclub shooting.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!