Good morning! Finally a day that’s a little warmer! Temperatures today will climb into the high 60’s! Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

A little girl died after she was stuffed in a backpack for hours.

The family of the little girl speaks out.

A Lubbock restaurant made Forbes top 100 restaurants list.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!