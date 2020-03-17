What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 17 🍀

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! You will definetely want to use caution if you plan on heading out early this morning. It is really foggy outside! Nick Kraynok has your full forecast now!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

City of Lubbock Utilities suspending disconnections on electric and water service.

Lubbock Police identify man in overnight homicide.

List of closings, delays, or changes: School districts, community colleges & universities.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!