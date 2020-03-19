Live Now
Governor Abbott to hold press conference on State’s current efforts against COVID-19

What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 19☕

Good morning and happy first day of Spring! Today will not necessarily be a Winter day, and it won’t be a Summer day… Find out what kind of day it will be right now on KLBK!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

Lubbock gives possible locations of COVID-19 exposure.

Walmart announces new store changes to support associates and customers.

Rosa’s Cafe to temporarily close 1 location after person with COVID-19 visits restaurant.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

