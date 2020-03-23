What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 23☕️

Good morning and happy Monday! Looks like we will be having some Spring-like weather for the next several days! Tune in to KLBK for a full forecast!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

City of Lubbock confirms two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday evening.

Two inmates escaped from Cochran County – one located, one still loose.

DPS provides name of victim in deadly pedestrian collision.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!