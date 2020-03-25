What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 25☕️

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Hump Day! We are half-way through the week! The high today will be…high, summer-like temperatures! Tune in to KLBK to see our stories and weather this morning!

Here are some of our top stories this morning:

A child dies in California from coronavirus.

City of Lubbock confirms additional cases of COVID-19.

Lubbock city council passes motion to move Lubbock elections back to November 3.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar