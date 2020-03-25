What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 25☕️

Good morning and happy Hump Day! We are half-way through the week! The high today will be…high, summer-like temperatures! Tune in to KLBK to see our stories and weather this morning!

Here are some of our top stories this morning:

A child dies in California from coronavirus.

City of Lubbock confirms additional cases of COVID-19.

Lubbock city council passes motion to move Lubbock elections back to November 3.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!