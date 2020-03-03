What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 3☕

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Things are slightly warmer than what we’ve been used to this morning. Tune in to KLBK to see a full forecast!

Here are some top headlines for your morning:

Lubbock currently the only lab in Texas for Coronavirus testing.

Two DJ’s from Lubbock chosen to come to South by Southwest in Austin.

San Antonio Mayor: CDC released patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar