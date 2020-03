Good morning and happy last day of March! Wondering what the weather will be like today? Tune in to KLBK to find out!

Here are some of our top headlines this morning:

The City of Lubbock confirmed 26 additional cases of the virus.

Lubbock County receives a ‘C’ in social distancing.

City of Lubbock sends out COVID-19 update for stay-at-home order.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!