What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 5☕

Good morning! Looks like warmer weather has come around to play!
Here are some top headlines for your morning:
One person suffered critical injuries from overnight rollover.
Lubbock man driving near ongoing fight shot, possibly unintentionally.
Exclusive: police arrest man for manslaughter in death of LaTisha Smith.
United stores limit purchases of certain items like hand sanitizer.
For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.