What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on March 5☕

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see rain in west Texas on Wednesday. We have really needed to see rain, because we have been very dry since Thanksgiving. Lubbock officially came in with .51" during the entire event. Dry air returns today, as the low pressure which brought the rain has moved east. Expect to see sunny skies today. The wind is going to be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph at times. Lubbock is going to see a high temperature of 65°. The average high for March 5 is actually 64°. Tomorrow will see very similar conditions. Expect sunny skies and mild air. The wind is going to drop to 10-15 mph. The high for Lubbock will make it to 63°, which is just below the average high.

