Family gives update on 6-year-old shot in the head in Central Lubbock $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said

What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on November 19☕

Good morning. The temperatures today will be in the same range as they were yesterday. Tune in to KLBK right now to get your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

The family of the 6-year-old that was shot in the head gives an update.

One person is seriously injured after a Monday night shooting.

$30 marijuana deal went bad which led to the shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock.

