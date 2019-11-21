What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on November 21☕

Right now there is thick fog blanketing the Hub City, temperatures are expected to be low today and there may even be some rain. Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

The teen described as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old was arrested in Brownfield.

One woman feels unsafe in her neighborhood after porch pirates came and stole gifts off her porch.

One person is left seriously injured after a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!