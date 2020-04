Good morning, it’s almost Friday! Tune in to Bright and Early to see the latest!

Here are some of our top headlines this morning:

Former Texas Tech RB DeAndre Washington to reunite with Mahomes in KC, signs deal with Chiefs.

Police report provides new information on shooting and police chase.

DOJ: Fort Worth middle school teacher charged with child exploitation.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!