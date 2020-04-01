What’s Happening on KLBK Bright and Early this morning ❄️

Today: Cloudy & windy. High 78.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy. Low 52.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 85.

The month of March closed out being near seasonable and dry, but looking back at the entire month, we ended up with a surplus of rainfall at 1.27". While we'll start off April dry, there is some sort of precipitation in the next seven days, but it's not expected to be much. Isolated showers will be possible to the south on Saturday with "better" rain chances Sunday and Monday. Otherwise, our forecast remains dry with the bigger focus on the windy conditions and a cool down later this week.

For now, things will remain unseasonably warm with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. Overcast conditions will prevail this afternoon, but we'll also have a southwesterly wind sustained at 15-20 mph. Despite the windy conditions, fire weather potential is relatively low due to cloudy conditions. Winds will remain gusty overnight before calming down just a bit tomorrow.

Although tomorrow will still remain breezy with westerly winds sustained at 10-15 mph. Westerly winds will allow for temperatures to rise quickly into the mid 80s and bringing dry air with it. In part, this creates an elevated fire weather potential for 75% of the South Plains and eastern NM tomorrow.

Temperatures come crashing back into the mid 60s by Friday and Saturday as a dry cold front moves through Friday morning. Winds will pick up to nearly 25 mph both Friday and Saturday.