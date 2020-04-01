What’s Happening on KLBK Bright and Early this morning ❄️

Good morning, you’ll want to bundle up as we are expecting snow later today. April fools! It’s Spring, there will not be any snowy weather in Lubbock today… or will there? Tune in to KLBK to find out!
Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:
City of Lubbock confirms 23 new cases of virus and one death.
Plainview and Hale County issue stay-at-home order.
Almost half of Lubbock’s COVID cases come from nursing homes.
Have a good day!