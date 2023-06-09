LUBBOCK, Texas — Workers were observed this week with heavy equipment at the future home of CoNetrix along 34th Street west of Costco. This month, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced the expansion of local companies in Lubbock, including CoNetrix.

CoNetrix is a full service computer networking, software development and security and compliance firm established in Lubbock in 1977. Since then the company has grown to service across all 50 states. The current location is along the South Loop just west of Slide Road.

According to LEDA, CoNetrix will construct a new facility, add more equipment and will also include 15 new jobs.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming construction of our new office building which will include an attached event space,” said CoNetrix CEO, Marvin Crossnoe.

Crossnoe stated in the release the company has seen dramatic growth over the years and, “this building will serve as a way to invest back into our people and community…for continued growth into the future.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to CoNetrix’s marketing manager, Brian Whipple for further information on the construction of the building.

Whipple told EverythingLubbock.com the land on 34th Street west of Iola Avenue will be CoNetrix’s primary building. Whipple said, “Once the building is complete, we will move into our primary/only location in Lubbock.”

The construction was scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2024 if weather permits.

Whipple said, “Because [of] the weather lately [it] has altered our plans a bit, and there are often unexpected delays when it comes to building projects.”