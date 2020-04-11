What’s the yellow flowery stuff in the fields near Muleshoe? It’s canola.

MULESHOE, Texas — With grocery store shelves lined with various cooking oils, it’s difficult to know which will be best for your family.

New research shows the popular pantry staple canola oil — made from the seeds of canola plants — and olive oil may be one of the keys to a heart-healthy diet.

Lariat (between Muleshoe and Farwell), photo by Jason Davis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently gave canola oil its Heart-Check stamp of approval for its potential to reduce the risk of heart disease when used in place of saturated fat.

So, what’s all that yellow flowery stuff in the fields of Lariat, Texas (between Muleshoe and Farwell)? That’s Canola.

Here are 10 facts you might not know about canola oil.