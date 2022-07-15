LUBBOCK, Texas – West Texas Pro Tennis is welcoming individuals to join their adaptive tennis program. The program works with all disabilities and has kicked off with wheelchair tennis.

The youngest participant of their Wheelchair tennis is only 7 years old, “It makes me more stronger and confident ever since,” said Ariana Deshazo

The program partners with New Motion Wheelchairs, supplying wheelchairs to participants interested in the sport.

“Before my injury, I was a high school sports athlete and everything, but there was nothing around Lubbock as far as adaptive sports,” said Jimmy Cruz, Participant of Wheelchair Tennis,

The program is available for anyone interested in the sport and not just limited to individuals in wheelchairs.

“If we have an opportunity to bring tennis to everyone then why not include people in wheelchairs too so they can get exercise and it’s also a social function,” said Melanie Baird, President of West Texas Pro Tennis.

West Texas Pro Tennis meets every Sunday free of charge at 3pm at McLeod Tennis Center.

“Our goal of our organization is to try to bring tennis to people that it is not readily available to. We do not believe that you have to have a club membership to be able to play tennis, tennis is a great sport and it’s a very great way to get exercise,” said Baird.

For more information you can visit their website here.