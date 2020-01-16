Wheelock Elementary School shows support for First Responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Wheelock Elementary School showed their support for Lubbock first responders following a devastating accident on Saturday.

Coty Gonzalez, assistant principal at the elementary school said following the tragedy, teachers talked to their students about the role first responders play in the Lubbock community.

“They’ve made cards, they’ve written letters, banners,” Gonzalez said.

Lucas Romero, a fourth grader at Wheelock Elementary, said he wrote a letter.

“It would be helpful for their family and everything, so we just made letters for them,” Romero said.

Eliana Gonzales, another fourth grader, said she wrote her letter to show appreciation for the first responder’s sacrifice, and honor Lieutenant Eric Hill with Lubbock Fire Rescue and Officer Nicholas Reyna of the Lubbock Police Department, who lost their lives, along with Matt Dawson, who is still recovering from critical injuries.

“They’re going through a rough time. They lost one of their family members,” Gonzales said.

Fellow fourth grader, Emma Cusack, said she wants to help those hurting feel better.

“You’re going to be alright, everything is going to be alright,” Cusack said. “Because someone loves them.”