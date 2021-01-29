When asked if he had sex with young girl, Lubbock man cried and stopped answering questions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brijido Marcos Trevino, 46, of Lubbock was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The warrant said he had sex with a girl who was under the age of 14. The warrant also said the girl told her mom but she did nothing to stop it.

Police were called in December to a residence not too far from Loop 289 and Spur 327 for the recovery of a runaway who claimed she was the victim of sexual assault.

She told police Trevino forced himself on her many times even though she said no. She said Trevino offered her money and WiFi access in exchange for remaining silent.

Police interviewed Trevino. He gave a story about one time when he accidentally touched her privates and she accidentally touched his. As police asked more questions, he began to cry, according to the arrest warrant. He then stopped answering questions.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond. Trevino remained locked up as of Friday afternoon.