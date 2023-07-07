LUBBOCK, Texas — Layne’s “soon to be famous” Chicken Finger restaurant confirmed it is currently looking for a location to open a restaurant in Lubbock. In 2022 EverythingLubbock.com published an article that Layne’s Chicken Fingers announced it “will open five Lubbock locations.”

According to Layne’s, “If we find the right partner, we are ready to franchise anywhere right now.” The “soon to be famous” chicken finger restaurant will be looking to break ground in Lubbock, Abilene and Midland-Odessa.

Layne’s qualities in a franchisee is one who will “Protect the Brand and Protect the Franchisee,” Layne’s expressed. Those are its 2 guiding principles.

“We are looking for Partners that understand where we are now and where we want to be in 5-10 years,” said Layne’s.

The restaurant currently has 10 stores open in the Lone Star State and planned to have at least 15 stores by the end of the year.

According to Layne’s, opportunities to franchise ranged from $656,000 – $1,280,500 with different buildout options available.

If you are interested in franchising Layne’s “soon to be famous” Chicken Finger restaurant, click here.