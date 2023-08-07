LUBBOCK, Texas — With a chance to reshape Lubbock’s post-pandemic landscape, the revelation of 56.5 million dollars in leftover COVID-19 relief, also known as, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has sparked questions about where said funds will go.

Here’s how City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said the city has already allocated funds:

2.25 million – Housing

2.25 million – Cybersecurity

3.5 million – Diversion center/Hope Center

2.5 million – Small business grants – (Original allocation)

1 million – Arts community grants

1 million – Nonprofit

2 million – Broadband

3.5 million – Solutions for homelessness

About 10 million – Public safety improvements

About 14.7 million – Parks

About 8 million – Public health

About 16 thousand – Public health vax promo

4 million – Job training – (Original allocation)

9.45 million – Utility infrastructure

500 million – Contingency

Where the city is taking dollars with final allocation:

About 1.6 million – Job training

400 thousand – Parks

9.45 million – Utility infrastructure

3 million – Water projects

Broadband, small business grants, non-profits and homelessness were the four categories that Atkinson said the city was recommending funds be reallocated.

Atkinson explained that through the Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO), “Our state legislature has been able to secure money from the state’s budget surpluses to work on that [broadband].”

The BDO “will work on it on a truly statewide basis… a more comprehensive, larger basis,” Atkinson said.

According to Atkinson, the ARPA funds allotted for parks has done a lot, from three new splashpads to numerous playgrounds and walking trails. He also said two projects on Canyon Lakes were in the works such as removal of old dead trees and possibly dredging the biggest lake – Lake Six.

One public health project Atkinson said was slated to open in early 2024 was a joint City and County Public Health Department at the southeast corner of 50th Street and Avenue U.

As far as deadlines to commit funds, “You have to have a hard commitment by December 31 of 2024,” said Atkinson. “Whatever you’re paying for has to be done by December 31, 2026.”

To see the full budget presentation, click here.