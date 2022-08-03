LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five:

Greenlawn Church:

Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM

5701 19th St.

  • Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper

Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd Annual Back to School Bash:

Children must be present

Sat. Aug. 13th, 10 AM-1 PM

4 Briercroft Office Park

  • School supplies
  • Hygiene items
  • Clothes & shoes
  • Food & games

Church on the Rock: Dream Center:

Sat. Aug, 13th

  • Giving away more than 1,000 backpacks filled with necessary school supplies

Absolute Refrigeration:

If there are transportation issues, call the office at 806-368-7393 to arrange a delivery.

Sat. Aug. 13th, starts at 12 PM

7009 CR 1500

Backpacks include: folders, notebook, composition book, pack of paper, crayons, pencils, colored pencils., pens, glue sticks, bottle of glue, ruler, erasers, scissors, pencil bag

Studio 444:

Children must be accompanied by adult

Sunday, Aug. 14th and Monday, Aug.15th

Studio 444 located at 1730 19th St.

  • Free backpacks with supplies
  • Free kids haircuts

If you know of any other back-to-school giveaways that we missed, please email the details to efitz@klbk13.tv.