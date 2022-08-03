LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five:

Greenlawn Church:

Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM

5701 19th St.

Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper

Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd Annual Back to School Bash:

Children must be present

Sat. Aug. 13th, 10 AM-1 PM

4 Briercroft Office Park

School supplies

Hygiene items

Clothes & shoes

Food & games

Church on the Rock: Dream Center:

Sat. Aug, 13th

Giving away more than 1,000 backpacks filled with necessary school supplies

Absolute Refrigeration:

If there are transportation issues, call the office at 806-368-7393 to arrange a delivery.

Sat. Aug. 13th, starts at 12 PM

7009 CR 1500

Backpacks include: folders, notebook, composition book, pack of paper, crayons, pencils, colored pencils., pens, glue sticks, bottle of glue, ruler, erasers, scissors, pencil bag

Studio 444:

Children must be accompanied by adult

Sunday, Aug. 14th and Monday, Aug.15th

Studio 444 located at 1730 19th St.

Free backpacks with supplies

Free kids haircuts

If you know of any other back-to-school giveaways that we missed, please email the details to efitz@klbk13.tv.