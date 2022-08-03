LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five:
Greenlawn Church:
Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM
5701 19th St.
- Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper
Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd Annual Back to School Bash:
Children must be present
Sat. Aug. 13th, 10 AM-1 PM
4 Briercroft Office Park
- School supplies
- Hygiene items
- Clothes & shoes
- Food & games
Church on the Rock: Dream Center:
Sat. Aug, 13th
- Giving away more than 1,000 backpacks filled with necessary school supplies
Absolute Refrigeration:
If there are transportation issues, call the office at 806-368-7393 to arrange a delivery.
Sat. Aug. 13th, starts at 12 PM
7009 CR 1500
Backpacks include: folders, notebook, composition book, pack of paper, crayons, pencils, colored pencils., pens, glue sticks, bottle of glue, ruler, erasers, scissors, pencil bag
Studio 444:
Children must be accompanied by adult
Sunday, Aug. 14th and Monday, Aug.15th
Studio 444 located at 1730 19th St.
- Free backpacks with supplies
- Free kids haircuts
If you know of any other back-to-school giveaways that we missed, please email the details to efitz@klbk13.tv.