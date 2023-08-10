LUBBOCK, Texas — Clothes and supplies are just a couple things on parents’ list when preparing their students for a new school year. Some parents, however, may also need extra dough to ensure their kids get fed if a school does not provide free lunch.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Lubbock ISD to see what parents can expect this academic year.

Frenship ISD’s Chief Financial Officer, Farley Reeves, explained that due to a two-year gap in free lunch provision as a result of COVID-19, meal prices will experience a slight increase.

Reeves said the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are in charge of annually reviewing what prices of meals should be, by using the “Lunch Equity Tool” required through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

“Unfortunately, it makes us adjust to what current day prices would be,” Reeves said.

He said that children who get reduced lunch now, will also get a free breakfast this year. Details to apply for free and reduced meals are on Frenship.net. Final meal prices for the district for 2023-24 will be approved at a board meeting on August 21 and posted August 22, according to Reeves.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Executive Director of Public Information, Sadie Alderson said their district’s prices did not change at all from last year.

Three of the LCISD’s campuses (East Elementary, North Elementary, and New Hope Academy) have qualified to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, Alderson said. LCISD families are welcome to apply for free or reduced-price school meals online or in-person.

Lubbock ISD’s Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, Erin Gregg, said “Our district operates under the Community Eligibility Provision. All students receive free breakfast and lunch.”

Contact your school district for more information about school lunch prices at your school.