LUBBOCK, Texas — With freezing temperatures ahead in the South Plains, the Hub City will be flocking to stores to buy firewood to keep warm. Several Lubbock store employees have noted more people coming in to stock up on firewood this week.

During this time of year, it may be hard to find firewood with many stores being sold out. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of places to buy firewood in Lubbock.

Tractor Supply – The Interstate 27 location is sold out as of Friday afternoon, but the Tractor Supplies at 82nd Street and North FM 2528 both have new shipments in, according to store representatives.

Home Depot – The West Loop 289 location has a limited supply of firewood, however, the 50th Street location has a larger quantity to choose from, said an employee at the store.

Lowe’s – The Lubbock location has a variety of firewood in stock.

Sprouts – The store on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue received a pallet of firewood on Thursday. A store representative said the firewood is $8.99 a bundle.

Sutherlands HomeBase – The store on 50th Street has several pallets in stock as of Friday afternoon. A store employee said it is sold by the bundle or by pallets. Pallets are on sale for $309 and bundles are priced at $6.99. Mesquite is sold outside for a couple of dollars extra.

Fire and Ice Firewood – The Wolfforth supplier has plenty of varieties of firewood. The store will stay open on Sunday, Jan. 14, and offers pickup or delivery options.

H-E-B – The Lubbock store has a variety of firewood available at a variety of prices.

If you know of a store selling firewood that is not mentioned on the list, please email the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.