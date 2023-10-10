LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock will be in the viewing path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse, and the National Weather Service advised not look directly at the sun, but to use special glasses instead.

Experts said looking right at the eclipse can put you at risk of major eye damage and even possible blindness. So where in the Hub City can you find eclipse glasses?

According to a social media post from the City of Lubbock, those looking for the protective glasses can find them at the following locations:

Texas Tech University Physics and Astronomy will be handing out free glasses at a viewing event at the YWCA on 6501 University Avenue.

The Museum of Texas Tech at 3301 4th Street will also host a viewing event with free glasses.

The Science Spectrum’s Eclipse Viewing Party will be at 2579 S. Loop 289 with glasses available in the gift shop.

If you know of any locations that were not included, let us know at newsweb@klbk13.tv