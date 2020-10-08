Where to get tested for COVID-19, new testing options available

LUBBOCK, Texas — With testing sites changing and numbers of COVID-19 cases still staying in the one hundreds, it can be hard to know where to go if you want to get tested for the virus.

“It’s really important that we keep the number of people with the virus as low as possible,” said Lubbock Public Health Director, Katherine Wells.

Most places now require someone to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines before being tested. That means they must either show symptoms, have come in contact with someone positive or be referred to a testing site by a health care provider.

“I’m glad that people are willing to get tested and want to get tested. It also makes me concerned that we have too much spread or too much virus in the community,” said Wells.

Rapid and self-swab tests will get you results in anywhere from 15 minutes to a few days.

And now, the United family will offer at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Those using this test can pick it up or have it shipped to their house. You would swab yourself and then send it to the lab using a prepaid label, and results come back in 72 hours.

“Probably the biggest difference from traditional tests is that it’s a saliva test as opposed to a nasal swab. It’s obviously one tool in the awareness of the pandemic,” said Tim Purser, the Director of Pharmacy for United Family.

At UMC sites, you would be required to pay a copay if you have insurance or the price of an office visit and a testing fee if uninsured. Covenant locations do not require a copay at the time of the test, but the United at-home testing kits do come with a fee.

“The convenience is really what we are hoping for with this for our guests. It just gives them another avenue to get access to a test,” said Purser.

Walgreens and sites hosted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management are free to all. Tests are also free at the Walmart testing location to those that meet certain requirements and all CVS locations for those who are uninsured.

Wells said while the city is testing around 900 people every day, it is no time for people to let their guard down.

“Any test you take, whether it’s a rapid or a PCR, it’s a point in time. It doesn’t mean that you are free of COVID. It doesn’t mean you should stop wearing a mask or stop practicing social distancing. We still have to do all of those things,” said Wells.

For more information on the hours and address of all testing sites in Lubbock, head to the City of Lubbock Health Department website.