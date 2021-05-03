Where to get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department wanted people to know there are still options to get vaccinated in the City of Lubbock.

The Health Department stopped administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

United Supermarkets, including Market Street, Amigos and United, will be giving out vaccines.

Tim Purser, Director of Pharmacy at United Supermarkets, said most United Supermarket locations, including Market Street, Amigos and United are administering the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Purser said it’s a convenience to be able to offer the vaccine at the local grocery store.

“I think the advantage that guests have already built with our pharmacy teams makes it a very accessible option for them to come to their local pharmacy to get their vaccine,” Purser said.

United Supermarkets will have a vaccine clinic Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena from noon until 5:00 p.m.

Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the health department would still be out in the community doing outreach to get people vaccinated.

“We have plans to be out at the malls, out at community centers and some other events,” said Wells. “We’re also looking for some partnerships with Lubbock Independent School District over the summer, working with them to provide vaccine hopefully using some school locations.”

The Health Department will have a vaccine clinic Friday at the First Friday Art Trail at the Depot District from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. For more information click here.

To find more vaccination sites near you, click here.