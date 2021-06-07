Where to get vaccinated in June

LUBBOCK, Texas — The health department partnered with Covenant Children’s Hospital to open their drive-up family vaccine clinic.

For the next five Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., families are welcome to pull up for their shots.

Covenant Hospital’s Regional Pharmacy Director, Wes Wells, said the idea is to make the process as easy as possible.

“It’s just an opportunity that now the supply is where we’re able to get the drug and be able to provide it,” Wells said.

In May, the FDA approved kids 12 and up for the Pfizer vaccine. Covenant wanted to create more access to families who are seeking to get their shots.

“As more information comes out, we’ll see where the FDA expands this age range, Wells said. “So, hopefully, as that happens, we’ll still have stock, and we’ll be able to be a little more nellie and address those needs.”

Covenant isn’t the only place partnering with the health department to offer pop-up clinics.

Southcrest Baptist church is partnering up with the healthcare department to have a pop-up clinic. It’ll be hosted in the common area in building A.

People can book an appointment for any Wednesday in June. They will have Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. The church’s senior Pastor, David Wilson, said the church was happy to be able to help.

“We’re a part of the community,” Pastor Wilson said, “so we want to make it available to anybody who it will help, and we are in a great location for it, so when the health department asked if we could host it we were glad to do it.”

The clinic is opening this Wednesday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. After that, it’ll be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The health department is asking people to set their appointments online.