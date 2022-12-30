LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31.

Fire on the Water

The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.

A single ticket costs $150 and a couple’s ticket costs $250. Funds will benefit the Lubbock Professional Firefighter Association Charitable Fund and the Lubbock Aquarium Discovery Trail.

Stages of Recovery

Stages of Recovery Inc., a drug rehab and alcohol addiction resources center in Lubbock, will offer a New Year’s celebration (also at the Civic Center), free of alcohol, but not dry of fun. The center said it will be a black and white party with free food, prizes, casino, music and more. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

Stages of Recovery Lubbock is located at 4413 71st Drive Suite G-101.

Overton Gala

From 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center at 2322 Mac Davis Lane, there will be a New Year’s Eve Gala with Vegas-style gaming and live music from Dallas cover band, Inside Out.

For couples, a ticket is $400, but with a table of 10, the Overton said visitors could save $100. The gala will offer a premium open bar, gourmet food, dessert stations and a toast at midnight.

Purpose Medical Mission Gala

Another gala will be held at the Science Spectrum, 2579 South Loop 289, Suite 250 by Purpose Medical Mission, it announced on social media.

The event will have dinner, dancing and music by an Austin band, Love & Happiness. There will be a countdown celebration with champagne and a balloon drop.

Cotton Court Hotel

The Cotton Court Hotel located at 1610 Broadway Street, announced on its website a party with live music by Jacob Nalle Jazz Duo from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Chris Hudgins from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

A New Year’s Eve package including complimentary items and accommodations for two, will be available for purchase.

Horseshoe Knot

New Years Eve at Horseshoe Knot Event Center will happen from 6:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and include a three-course meal, live music, cash bar, fireworks at midnight and more.

This will be the event center’s inaugural (adult only) black tie, New Year’s Eve affair, the event center announced. Horseshoe Knot Event Center is located at 5618 County Road 1240.

Spirit Ranch

An Old Hollywood New Year’s Eve party will kick off at Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $65 a person or $165 for VIP and were on sale for 20% with the code THANKS20 as of Friday.

Funky Door

The doors at Funky Door Bistro and Wine Room, 6801 Milwaukee Avenue, will open at 6:30 p.m. for a New Year Countdown party.

A gourmet buffet, 2 cocktails, a complimentary champagne toast and live music by Groundfloor will all be available for the price of $150 a person, the restaurant said.

Good Line Beer Co.

Dress up in “thrift store formal attire” and head to Good Line Beer Co. at 2611 Boston Avenue for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event at 11:00 p.m.

The restaurant announced that visitors would receive a Nirvana burger, be able to watch the ball drop and partake in a toast with no reservation required.

Co-Op Public House

On New Year’s Eve, the Co-Op Public House, a new restaurant in town at 4637 50th St Suite 300, said it will provide a classic menu for $80/person with an optional wine pairing ($40) with the meal. It begins at 7:00 p.m. with a full bar available to visitors.

4ORE! Golf

For those who want to end 2022 and go into 2023 swinging a club, 4ORE! Golf announced it will have specials.

A family package for $150 will allow up to six people and golf from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. A couples package, also for $150 will include golf from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Little Woodrow’s

Little Woodrow’s, “your favorite watering hole in Lubbock,” according to its website, will have a New Year’s celebration starting at 9:00 p.m. until midnight, and ending with a toast, a Facebook post said. Little Woodrow’s is on 6313 66th Street.

Stay In

One more way to celebrate is from the comfort of your own home. The Lone Star NYE fireworks show will air on NBCDFW (KXAS) from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Central time. This year’s show will include drones and a special performance from Country artist, Casey Donahew.

Wherever you and yours choose to be this year, have fun and stay safe.