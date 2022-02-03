LUBBOCK, Texas – Snow days in West Texas means grocery stores in the area have seen more shoppers than usual. United Market Street Store Director Noel Garcia took us on a tour of his store at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue here in Lubbock.

“We were getting hit pretty hard over the last few days. Talking about stuff for stews, and a lot of comfort food, you know pastas,”Garcia said. “A lot of spaghetti are being made, a lot of chicken and dumplings. All that good stuff is being made right now. So, comfort foods big time. It’s been extremely busy.”

As the South Plains got ready for another cold front to head into town, a lot of people decided it was a perfect time to double-up on the essentials.

Yet, this time around, Garcia said shoppers aren’t going after the usual bread, milk and eggs. Instead, things like ramen noodles, chips and crackers are the ones that were flying off shelves.

“I think it’s probably this instinct. Good. Yeah, I gotta keep fed. I gotta keep warm. So that’s why you run in here and grab what you need and head home and enjoy life,” Garcia said.

Garcia said despite the higher traffic this week, thankfully, they haven’t had any issues with restocking goods. He said that’s largely because they were anticipating the growth in demand.

“We’ve been able to get in everything that we need, might be a little low in some areas, but you can still come in and and still be able to find something that you might be happy with,” Garcia said.