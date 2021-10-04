While Facebook is down, reach us on Twitter

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Facebook went down Monday, impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram.

The outage began at 10:40 a.m. CT.

In an article for the Associated Press, Jake Williams, Chief Technical Officer of the cybersecurity firm BreachQuest, said that while foul play cannot be completely ruled out, chances were good that the outage is “an operational issue” caused by human error.

Some Twitter users posted screenshots depicting the Facebook domain name up for sale.

The name Facebook.com is part of a DNS or Domain Name System. Names are converted to numbers which in turn allow computers to find websites. Without the DNS, computers cannot find Facebook servers.

