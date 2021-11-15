Whiskey Myers making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in March 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers Is A Comin’ Tour is heading to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 24, 2022 at 8 p.m. The group has played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and sold out 95% of their headlining shows during the most recent year of touring to ever-increasing crowds.

Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted atop the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre. In total, Whiskey Myers has sold nearly a million albums and amassed more than a billion streams. USA Today describes the band led by front man Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $30 to $55 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

