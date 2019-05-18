Whiteface City Celebration to be held on Saturday, June 1
WHITEFACE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Whiteface:
The City of Whiteface, Texas is sponsoring the first annual Whiteface City Celebration on Saturday, June 1st, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Whiteface, Texas. Whiteface is located just 44 miles west of Lubbock on State Highway 114.
This family-friendly fun-filled day is packed with activities such as:
- Hay Rides
- Petting Zoo
- Train Rides
- Motorcycle and Car Show
- Brisket and Sausage Cook-Off
- Car Smash
- Street Dance and Dinner at 6 pm with live music by Texas Rebel Hearts
- Vendor Merchandise Booths
- Local Talent
- Food Booths
- Pig Kissing Contest
- And more…
All proceeds will go to help the repair of the Whiteface Museum building which has suffered tornado damage. The museum was originally built as the Whiteface Hotel in the 1920’s. It now houses the museum and contains the local history of the town of Whiteface.
For more information, please contact Ann Kern, Event Coordinator at 806-893-4108 or LLdkern@hotmail.com.
(News release from the City of Whiteface)
