LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday provided new information on the shooting with serious injuries Wednesday night at 66th Street and the Interstate 27 access road.

Three people were headed north on 6600 I-27 access road and stopped at a red light. A car described as a black Chevy Impala or Buick drove up next to them, and the driver rolled down his window.

According to police, the driver asked the three “why they were talking s*** about him.”

One of them said they didn’t know the driver was talking to them because their windows were up, but they still heard what he said.

The victims ignored the driver and turned onto 66th street. As they turned, the driver started shooting. Two people were shot. Lubbock Police said the suspect drove away from the scene.

(Nexstar/Staff)

The three headed to a different location near the 1100 block of 53rd Street, while calling for help. That’s where emergency crews met with the victims. Two people were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

In the report, police said there were 9 bullet holes in the car.

The shooting suspect was described as a Hispanic male with dark sun glasses and a black hoodie or hat. According to the report, there were two other people in his vehicle.

No suspects were found, according to Lubbock Police. Anyone with information was asked to call (806)-741-1000. Callers can always stay anonymous and are sometimes eligible for a reward.