Why does my water taste like that? Lubbock officials tell us.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many people have said they do not like the taste of their Lubbock tap water. However, city officials told us Wednesday that Lubbock water is safe to drink.

Water utilities said some individual factors may cause the taste of water to be different depending on the person.

“I think if you look at the science of taste and water, you’ll find that one of the factors is that it’s hereditary as far as how our taste buds are,” Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear said.

According to Spear, people who have more taste buds have been more likely to be especially sensitive to peculiar tastes. Additionally, individuals who are new to the area and have not gotten the chance to become acclimated to the water may not like it.

People who are used to drinking bottled water also may not like to have it from the tap.

“You’re so used to it because your taste buds get so acclimated so when you suddenly start drinking from another supply or source, you say, ‘This is different from what I tasted or smelled in the past,'” Spear said.

Lubbock Water Utilities said the taste has improved over the years.

“With the diversification of our water supply, we have a more consistent taste and smell in our water supply in Lubbock,” Spear said.

With 19 percent of water from Lake Alan Henry, 16 percent from Lake Meredith, 17 percent from Bailey County Well Field and 48 percent from Roberts County Well Field, officials said there are a lot of minerals in the water. However, officials said having minerals in the water is not a bad thing.

Although, a lot of minerals can impact the taste of the water. To remove the mineral flavors, officials have recommended using a water filtration system.