Why Frenship ISD filled over 400 backpacks with food

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the holiday break quickly approached, a team of students, school officials, and volunteers were working side by side, stuffing over 400 backpacks with food Friday morning. The project is an initiative to provide food for children who rely on school lunches during the school year.

Frenship ISD’s Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Keith Patrick, said he’s been a part of the project for the past few years, and it’s a group effort.

“Food security is, of course, an issue across our area in friendship,” Patrick said. “We want to make sure that our kids have an opportunity and our families that opportunity to have some food Security over the Christmas break.”

President of the Lubbock Rotary Club, Keith Larremore, said the school break highlights food insecurities in the community, and they’re here to help fill some of the voids.

“So, over the 17-day period through the Christmas break, they don’t necessarily have a guaranteed place for a meal,” Larremore said. “So they don’t have the lunchrooms open. So, they asked us to get involved and help fundraise and put together a backpack program.”

Over the past decade, the program has expanded and gained further collaboration and support from the community.

“It’s just an opportunity to serve and give back, and an opportunity for our community, business, nonprofit government,” Patrick said. “Whoever it is, be a part of doing something special for kids over the holidays.”

Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord said the project generated nearly $20,000 in food and supplies that will be handed out to over 400 students next week.

“Well, it’s one of my favorite things to do all year,” McCord said. “So, this is a partnership with many people, primary partnership with downtown Rotary Club of Lubbock. They provide the financial assistance for us … [It] is about $19,500 worth of food and backpacks.”