Why knowing CPR can save lives

LUBBOCK, Texas — Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euro 2020 games recently.

He suffered cardiac arrest on the field and likely survived because someone performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

Dr. Sameer Islam, with the Lubbock Medical Society, discusses why knowing CPR is so important.

Denmark plays Belgium Wednesday night.

During the game Belgium players will kick the ball out of play in the 10th minute, so the stadium can pay tribute to Eriksen.

His coach says he will be watching from his hospital room.

