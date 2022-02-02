LUBBOCK, Texas – Many Texas Tech students who had preregistered for tickets were upset about after being denied entry to Tuesday night’s long-awaited game against the University of Texas.

Texas Tech student and Red Raider fan Hannah Verret said she preregistered days before the big day and was under the impression she was not competing with the students who had been camping out.

“We were told to wait in line by 5:00 to be guaranteed a spot in the email it said multiple times. We were waiting outside for four and a half, five hours in the freezing cold. We were just so excited for the game then denied.

“There were some students that were camping out, but they told us that we didn’t need to camp out. They reassured us multiple times that we didn’t need to camp out and they said that all we had to do was stand over there before 5:00, and we’d be guaranteed. We were about 20 students away from the front when they denied us,” Verret said.

The lines outside the United Supermarkets hours before tipoff were incredibly long. There were two separate lines, one for ticket holders and another for those without. They combined at the entrance.

Verret isn’t the only student who thought they were guaranteed a seat. David Kath has attended all the basketball games leading up to this last one. He’s dedicated, even scoring him a spot in Tech’s loyalty program. Kath said he was also turned away.

“The fire marshal said it’s full. ‘There’s no chance that you’re getting in. Go home,” and at that point, it was fairly chaotic. People were just screaming, yelling. I mean, people were mad because they were waiting, you know, two and a half hours in the cold for nothing, essentially,” Kath said.

Kath said after waiting hours in line, he was in disbelief how many ticket holders were unable to make it inside.

“I don’t know, and personally, I don’t really care. All I know is I had a ticket that was guaranteed, and I didn’t get in, and nothing has been told. Like not even a ‘We’re sorry that this happened to you,’ and personally, it makes me not want to go back to a game anytime soon,” Kath said.

Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said the line of students camping out combined with the line of those who registered for tickets may have led to overwhelming the staff members working the doors.

“The camping situation, I think really caused a bottleneck outside, and I think it was a slower arriving crowd for the students,” Giovannetti said. “Even though it was early normally, we got the students in pretty quickly, and I think it just spread out, and they just gobbled up all the seats, and there was just no more room for them. That was an unfortunate situation.”

Texas Tech also said they’re in the process of reaching out to students who preregister and are actively working on reconciling the situation. Students are also welcomed to contact the Athletics Department with their concerns.