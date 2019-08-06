WIC set to open at old Wells Fargo location in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– After months of scrutiny over the only bank in East Lubbock closing, United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive announced a WIC office will take its place.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

“This is the epitome of one-stop shopping for our customers, our guests here,” said Kasie Whitley, the Communications Coordinator for the United Family.

Whitley added this innovative move will make the United Family the first to add a WIC center inside a grocery store in the state of Texas.

Currently, WIC stations a mobile unit in the parking lot of the United every Tuesday and Thursday.

Roger Cardenas, a representative for WIC said every month about 500 people use the location.

Everythinglubbock.com asked residents and customers in the area what they thought of the WIC replacing the old Wells Fargo location.

“I think it will be good for the people that is over here,” said Janet Love, who used the bank. “It’ll be easy access for them.”

However, Love also said the inconvenience of not having a bank still frustrates her.

“There was just the fact that it was easy access,” she said.

John Cervantez, another customer and resident of East Lubbock for more than 50 years, echoed that feeling. He believed it would help caregivers who needed the easy access, but doesn’t want to see businesses disappear.

“We need to continue to grow businesses in Lubbock, not get rid of them,” he said.

The WIC office is expected to open in September.