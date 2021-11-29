Wife of man killed during child custody dispute speaks out

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jennifer Read, the widow of Chad Read, spoke out about the November 5 incident between her husband and Kyle Carruth.

Read said she initially thought the gun Carruth grabbed was a stun gun.

Carruth’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Chad Read during the dispute November 5.

RELATED STORY: Chad Read shooting: The facts and the fallout

RELATED STORY: Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read

RELATED STORY: Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Co. DA’s Office files motion to recuse itself from Nov. 5 deadly shooting

RELATED STORY: Court records name Chad Read’s shooter, but then sealed after news media report and no longer available