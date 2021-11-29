Wife of man killed during child custody dispute speaks out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jennifer Read, the widow of Chad Read, spoke out about the November 5 incident between her husband and Kyle Carruth.

Read said she initially thought the gun Carruth grabbed was a stun gun.

Carruth’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Chad Read during the dispute November 5.

RELATED STORY: Chad Read shooting: The facts and the fallout

RELATED STORY: Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read

RELATED STORY: Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Co. DA’s Office files motion to recuse itself from Nov. 5 deadly shooting

RELATED STORY: Court records name Chad Read’s shooter, but then sealed after news media report and no longer available

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar