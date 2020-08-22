Wild hog caught Saturday morning at LakeRidge Country Club

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A wild hog led police and employees in a chase Saturday morning at the LakeRidge County Club.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of 98th Street and Quaker Avenue.

After chasing the animal across the greens and in the adjacent neighborhood, officers with the Lubbock Police Department were able to contain it in a backyard at 96th Street and Salsbury Avenue.

An animal control officer with Lubbock Animal Services was able to tranquilize the hog.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Players continued to golf, despite the incident.

