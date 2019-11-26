Wild Hog Troubles in the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local farmers say they’ve had enough of wild hogs after the animals have destroyed thousands of dollars worth of crops.

Lamesa native and peanut farmer Kelton Coleman claims the problem is only getting worse over the years.

“One night alone we had some hogs come in and rip up nearly $50,000 dollars worth of crops,” Coleman said. “Then they came back for another $30,000 digging up all the peanuts, walking down the row, and eating them all.”

Coleman said he wants to let people know – this is not an isolated incident. He, along with dozens of other farmers have ‘had it’ with wild hogs.

“The government really needs to get involved at this point,” Coleman said. “I know there are some programs up already, but it’s costing us a lot of money and it just keeps getting worse and worse.”

Should you ever run into a wild hog, experts say you should not approach them. Instead, give the Texas Game Wardens a call and they will take care of it.