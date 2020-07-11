Wild horses and donkeys go up for adoption at the South Plains Fairgrounds

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wild Horse and Burro Program started Friday at the South Plains Fairgrounds and seeks to place 100 of their wild animals in safe homes.

Crystal Cowan, wild horse and burro specialist, said a lot of people are looking for projects to do at home during the pandemic.

“They actually have time to train live horses, it’s a really good experience for them,” she said.

The adoption has brought people from all over. Miniature donkey and wild burro trainer, Shannon Barlow, came from Canyon, Texas.

“It’s a great opportunity because you get to see their personality, you get to see their color, and see how they interact with other animals.” she said. “Tells me if they are going to be wild or more of a challenge for learning, so its kind of neat to see them.”

These events offer a chance for in person adoptions, but also help decrease overpopulation in the west. Cowan said in the wild, there are about 88,000 animals, but only room for 26,000.

“The most useful tool we have [to lower the ratio in the wild] is gathering a bunch of animals each year and offering them up to the public,” she said. “So it is important to help control our numbers, to take them off public lands and offer them up to the public for adoption.”

The government is now even offering a $1000 incentive in order to make the adoption process a lot less stressful, Cowen said.

“So, if folks come and adopt today they will receive $500 three months from now, and $500 a year later whenever they receive [the] title to it,” she said.

So far, the adoption programs have been successful and they look forward to what Lubbock offers.

“The last few adoptions we had around 100 head, and they’ve all been adopted,” Cowan said. “If they all get good homes that’s good, however if we take half of them home we are fine with that. We are just looking for good homes for the animals.”

The event goes through tomorrow at noon and you can fill out an adoption application on their website.