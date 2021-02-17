Wildlife facing life-threatening injuries due to freezing weather conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is tending to multiple injured animals this week as many face life-threatening injuries due to a record-breaking cold snap impacting the area.

“We are seeing a lot of birds have frostbite,” said Executive Director and licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Gail Barnes. “They are losing their feet and also their legs.”

Dangerous effects that are putting their survival skills at risk. One white-winged dove brought in is slowly losing toes due to frostbite, while another was missing half his legs and had to be put down.

Barnes said the conditions have also limited food options, leading the animals to take risks to find food. She said one Red-tailed Hawk even suffered an eye injury after being hit by a car while trying to find food.

Lubbock Animal Control has also experienced dangerous situations with wildlife as many ducks were found frozen in lakes, with residents even guiding geese out of traffic at times.

Barnes said they need the community’s help now more than ever to offer food and shelter to any animals that may pass through their yards.

Barnes said people can place bird feeders up high and keep bird seed and peanut butter in stock to feed them. She also said it’s a good idea to leave a little warm water in a bird bath if you have one, to keep birds from getting stuck.

Those who find animals who have been injured by the weather are encouraged to quickly bring them inside and allow them to get warm.

You can also call or text Barnes at (806) 799-2142 in order to get more information on the species and learn how to treat them before dropping them off at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.