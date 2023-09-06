It’s almost an understatement to say that barbecue is beloved in Texas. but some restaurants are a cut above the rest. (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wiley’s BBQ announced that it will reopen its restaurant on Wednesday at a new location, according to a social media post.

On June 8, Wiley’s BBQ had to close its doors at its original location at 1805 Parkway Drive. Wiley’s BBQ was devastated it could “no longer serve the community from this location,” however the eatery was preparing to open its doors again for the Lubbock community to enjoy its food.

The post expressed, “This was a difficult transition…but the day has finally come!” The new location will be at 1924 Avenue A and doors will open at 11:00 a.m., said the post.