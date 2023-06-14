LUBBOCK, Texas — As summer looms and the energy demand increases, Texas will need to turn from primary to secondary renewable energy sources, according to a report by Vault Energy. However, even those sources may not be able to compete with the sweltering heat – leaving the Texas with a “higher risk of emergency operations,” officials said in March.

Jason Thomas co-founder of Vault Energy in Dallas reached out last week to EverythingLubbock.com about the report.

In the backdrop of that conversation, there had already been a report from nbcdfw.com and many other sources that parts of Texas could experience brownouts during the summer.

What is a brownout?

A brownout, also known as a voltage dip, is a temporary decrease in voltage provided to a specific area that is deliberately implemented by a utility company to prevent a complete blackout, according to an article from NEC Co-op Energy, a Texas-based electric company. In other cases, it can be involuntarily caused by a faulty electrical system.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organization that manages the statewide electricity grid, created an alert communications system just in case electric customers need do their part to avoid brownouts or outages in Texas this summer.

Lubbock could potentially see voltage dips, according to Thomas.

“Now that Lubbock electricity consumers are mostly integrated with the larger ERCOT grid that provides power to most of the state, they are subject to the same potential grid capacity issues as other parts of the state,” Thomas said.

Back in March, Lubbock Power and Light announced it would move to a larger, deregulated competitive retail market, meaning customers will have the ability to choose a new electricity provider, out of at least 30.

Thomas explained that a new provider will have no effect on the reliability of the service. Lubbock-area power transmission issues will still be LP&L’s jurisdiction.

Matt Rose, spokesperson for LP&L, said last week there was a conservation call for the Southwest Power Pool, which serves the Texas Panhandle along with regions in multiple states.

“This is not an ERCOT only issue,” Rose said. “Record high electricity demand will be putting a strain on electrical grids across the United States this summer.”

Rose continued, “According to the 2023 Summer Reliability Report put out by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, two-thirds of North America is at risk of energy shortfalls through the summer months.”

Photo: KXAN

Rose also said, “Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is in a strong position to maintain the reliability of the Lubbock power grid heading into the hot summer months. Ample power supply has been purchased for our customers in order to meet record demand…”

Rose said nearly $500 million was invested in the reliability of the Lubbock local grid.

But Thomas was clear in making a distinction between grid capacity and supply.

Thomas said, “If controlled power outages become necessary because of a strain on the statewide electricity grid, that decision would come from the ERCOT control center not LP&L and not the retail electricity provider.”

He then added, “ERCOT is the group responsible for managing the statewide electricity grid.”

The following is a written statement from Matt Rose, spokesperson for Lubbock Power & Light: