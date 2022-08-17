An H-E-B sign is seen at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock, Texas. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock.

According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team.

(Nexstar/Staff)

“We have no immediate plans for a second store at this time,” said Alyssa Owens, a spokesperson for H-E-B West Texas.

The land’s taxable value was listed at $4,208,000 by the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.

The company told EverythingLubbock.com in 2020 that “H-E-B frequently purchases properties as investments and in anticipation of future needs of our business.”